Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A major fire broke out near the UCO Bank building at the old bus stand in Arki town of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district during the early morning hours on Sunday, triggering panic in the area.

One child, around eight years old, lost his life in the incident. Several people were suspected of being trapped inside the affected premises.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police, Solan district, Gaurav Singh said that police and fire brigade teams were immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations continued. He added that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also called in to assist in the rescue efforts.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi said that eight to nine people were feared trapped in the fire. He further stated that the deceased child belonged to a family of migrant labourers.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operations continued until the last reports came in.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at the historic royal palace of the erstwhile Kyonthal princely state in Junga near Shimla, causing extensive damage to the nearly 800-year-old heritage structure and destroying invaluable historical and religious property.

According to members of the Kyonthal royal family, the blaze is believed to have originated near the sacred installation of Devta Maharaj Deo Junga, located within the palace complex, and rapidly spread through the ancient wooden structure. The palace, constructed during the reign of Raja Khushvakram Sen, was largely made of old timber and had been lying unoccupied for several years due to its dilapidated condition.

Royal family member Vijay Jyoti Sen said that although no one was residing in the palace, priceless religious assets belonging to the deity, including gold and silver ornaments and other valuables worth crores of rupees, were kept there and have been completely destroyed.

"This palace was nearly 800 years old. Though it was vacant, it housed the deity's property, including gold and silver ornaments. Everything has been reduced to ashes. Nothing could be saved as the entire old structure was engulfed," she said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is still not known.

Thick smoke was first noticed by local residents around 1:00 pm, after which information was relayed to the Junga police outpost. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot from Chhota Shimla, Mall Road Shimla and the Tilak Nagar water station.

Station Fire Officer Mansaram of the Chhota Shimla fire station said they received information about the blaze at 1:05 pm after a call from Vijay Jyoti Sen.

"Two fire engines were dispatched from Chhota Shimla and Mall Road, and additional water tankers were sent from Tilak Nagar. A total of four fire vehicles are engaged at the spot. Around 20 fire personnel from three fire stations are still involved in the operation. The fire is under control, but some parts are still smouldering. No casualties have been reported," he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi of Shimla district confirmed there was no loss of life in the incident.

The SP further added that the local police have called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law. The revenue department and the local administration have also initiated a detailed assessment of the fire-related losses. (ANI)

