A view of damaged houses and debris after a cloudburst, at Thunag in Mandi (File Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Relentless monsoon rains have caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, crippling infrastructure and claiming lives.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 301 roads remain blocked, 436 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 254 water supply schemes have been hit as of 10:00 AM on July 31.

The ongoing monsoon season, which began on June 20, has so far led to 170 human fatalities, with 94 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, while 76 people have died in road accidents, according to a cumulative report from the SEOC.

Mandi district has reported the highest number of rain-related casualties (21), followed by Kangra (19) and Kullu (10). The rain-triggered destruction has also damaged over 400 homes, 1,627 cow sheds, and significant sections of public property, including roads, power lines, and water systems.

The SEOC has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, especially in high-risk zones prone to landslides and flash floods. Restoration work is underway, but continuous rainfall is posing challenges to recovery efforts.

Earlier, the SEOC report revealed that the monsoon havoc has also led to damage worth over Rs 1,59,981 lakh to public and private property, with 2,743 hectares of crops affected, 680 homes damaged, and over 22,900 livestock lost.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to coordinate with local administrations to restore essential services and clear roads. However, with further rainfall predicted, residents are urged to remain cautious and avoid travel to vulnerable areas.

Authorities are on alert, and disaster response teams have been deployed in sensitive zones for timely rescue and relief operations.

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has suffered losses of over Rs 48 crore since the start of the monsoon season, with 17 people reported dead, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said. (ANI)

