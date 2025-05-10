Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Projectile debris has been discovered in Damtal village, situated in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. This occurrence has resulted in significant concern within the area, which is in proximity to Pathankot in Punjab.

According to police, "A while ago, a blast was heard here. Following that, we reached here. We have secured the area. Experts would be able to say what this is."

Meanwhile, missile debris was also recovered in the Gida Pareu area of Rajasthan's Barmer and projectile debris retrieved from Gujarat's Kachchh, on Saturday morning, and the district administration has put the whole region on high alert. No local is allowed to go near the remains of the unidentified debris.

According to the locals, the Indian Army have repelled the attacks and the people in the region are feeling safe and fearless. As per a local, Mohan Chowdhary, the unidentified missile debris fell at around 4:42 am and also at two other places within five kilometres of each other.

"It fell at 4:42 am, and I was awake then. First, there was a loud sound twice, and then there was light. My house is 500 feet away from here, so we ran here. We saw that a little smoke was coming out. The second one fell near the temple, five kilometres from here. The third one fell one and a half kilometres from the temple, and the fourth fell 2 kilometres from here. We have no fear or terror", he said.

Earlier, the locals in Barmer recovered fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles. Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

While the authorities didn't identify the debris, according to the locals of the area, loud sounds were heard at around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area.

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds. (ANI)

