Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police and Shimla Municipal Corporation held an interactive session at the Police Headquarters, Shimla, to strengthen coordination and address civic and safety concerns.

An interactive session between the Himachal Pradesh Police and the elected representatives of the Municipal Corporation Shimla, led by the Mayor and Councillors of MC Shimla, was held on Monday at the Police Headquarters, Shimla.

The session was chaired by the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and was attended by senior officers of the State Police and Shimla Police.

Welcoming the Mayor and the Councillors, the DGP, Himachal Pradesh, described the interaction as a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at fostering closer coordination between the Municipal Corporation and the police administration in Shimla.

He emphasised that the meeting marked the beginning of a structured and continuous dialogue between the two institutions for addressing civic, safety and law-and-order related concerns of the city collaboratively.

The DGP highlighted that Municipal Councillors, being the closest elected representatives of the citizens at the ward level, are often the first to receive feedback and concerns from the public regarding issues such as traffic management, public safety, drug abuse, illegal activities and other matters affecting the day-to-day life of residents. Their inputs and ground-level perspectives, he noted, are invaluable for the police in understanding local challenges and responding more effectively.

During the session, the functioning of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) was also highlighted. It was shared that Himachal Pradesh Police has made remarkable progress in the national ERSS rankings, improving from the 34th position a few months ago to securing the 1st position in the country, primarily due to better coordination, dedicated efforts of the ERSS team and improved response mechanisms.

The system continues to play a vital role in ensuring quick response to emergency calls and providing timely assistance to citizens in distress.

The participants also discussed issues relating to public safety, traffic management, drug abuse, especially the menace of "Chitta", and the need for stronger community awareness and cooperation. The DGP stressed that challenges such as drug abuse cannot be addressed by law enforcement agencies alone and require active support and awareness efforts by local representatives, civil society and citizens.

The Mayor and Councillors appreciated the initiative taken by the Himachal Pradesh Police in organising such an interaction and shared various suggestions and concerns relating to safety, traffic and community policing in different wards of Shimla. The discussion was held in an open and constructive atmosphere with a focus on strengthening coordination between the Municipal Corporation and Shimla Police.

The DGP reiterated that today's meeting is only the beginning of a sustained engagement and expressed hope that similar interactions would be organised in the future as well, so that issues affecting the citizens of Shimla can be addressed through better coordination, mutual understanding and timely action.

The Himachal Pradesh Police reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with local representatives and the community to ensure that Shimla continues to remain a safe, orderly and citizen-friendly city. During the interaction, all the Councillors raised concerns regarding the issue of drug abuse in their respective wards and also identified certain areas as drug hotspots.

They also requested the Police Department to ensure intensified day and night patrolling, particularly in and around schools, colleges, universities, and other identified hotspot areas, to prevent the spread of drug abuse and maintain law and order.

The Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, assured that the Police Department will take appropriate action and work in close coordination with the Municipal Corporation to effectively curb the menace of drug abuse in the city. (ANI)

