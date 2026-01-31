Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The newly launched Health and Wellness Initiative for police personnel aims to address the high-stress nature of the profession.

Officials highlighted that long and irregular working hours, coupled with challenging conditions, often leave little time for personal health, emphasising the need for a structured and preventive approach to wellness, according to the release.

Speaking on the newly launched Health and Wellness Initiative, Director General of Himachal Police, Ashok Tewari IPS, said that policing is a high-stress profession requiring sustained physical endurance and mental resilience.

He stated that police personnel often work long and irregular hours under stressful conditions, leaving little time to focus on their own health. Recent health-related incidents within the force have further highlighted the need for a preventive, structured, and humane approach to wellness.

The DGP emphasised that the initiative aims to motivate personnel--both men and women--to voluntarily adopt simple yet effective wellness practices such as yoga, meditation, gym workouts, aerobics, and Zumba. These activities are designed to reduce stress, enhance mental clarity, and improve overall physical fitness without disrupting official duties.

Highlighting the practical approach of the programme, he noted that officers are participating in these activities for about half an hour during lunchtime.

"This ensures that fitness becomes a part of daily routine rather than an added burden," he said, adding that early feedback shows improved alertness, reduced stress, and better energy levels among participants.

Referring to the grassroots response, the DGP said that the initiative began with yoga and meditation sessions at the Vigilance Headquarters under expert guidance, followed by voluntary Zumba and aerobics classes initiated by staff themselves. Inspired by this positive response, similar activities have now been adopted at the Police Headquarters as well.

Concluding his remarks, the DGP asserted that a healthy and motivated police force is fundamental to effective, responsive, and citizen-centric policing.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Himachal Pradesh Police to promote holistic well-being, preventive healthcare, and progressive workplace practices so that personnel remain fit, focused, and resilient while serving the people of the state. (ANI)

