Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Under the banner of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, affiliated with CITU, Anganwadi workers from the Chakkkar, New Shimla, and Sanjauli circles of the ICDS Project Shimla staged a strong protest outside the DPO office in Nigam Vihar, Shimla.

The protest demanded justice and compensation for Anganwadi worker Harsha, who died while on duty, and called for ensuring the safety of Anganwadi workers and departmental accountability, along with other demands. CITU State President Vijender Mehra, District Secretary Vivek Kashyap, and Office Secretary Ram Prakash also participated in the protest.

Following the protest, the union submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Child Development Project Officer, Shimla.

Union leaders Hardei Devi, Meena Devi, Lalita Devi, Promila, Sandhya, and Pushpa Rohal stated that the death of Anganwadi worker Harsha in the Tarna circle of Mandi district, due to a fall while on Pulse Polio duty, has deeply angered and pained Anganwadi workers across the state.

They asserted that this incident was not a mere accident, but a consequence of a negligent system in which Anganwadi workers are forced to perform risky tasks for various departments, but neither the government nor the concerned department accepts responsibility in case of any accident or death.

They pointed out that there have been previous incidents of Anganwadi workers dying while on duty. The death of an Anganwadi worker in the Sainj area of Kullu two years ago due to a fall, and the deaths of Anganwadi workers Sarla and Shrestha in a road accident in Chamba district in June 2024 while going to a meeting, clearly demonstrate the complete insensitivity of the government and administration towards the safety of Anganwadi workers.

Anganwadi workers are forced to perform multi-departmental and risky tasks such as Pulse Polio campaigns, BLO duties, face tracking, and house-to-house surveys for extremely low wages, but in return, they are not provided with adequate safety, insurance, or social security benefits. This situation is a symbol of institutional exploitation.

They demanded immediate compensation of Rs. 50 lakhs be provided to Harsha's family, and that similar compensation be ensured in all previous cases of Anganwadi workers who died while on duty. The department under which Anganwadi workers are employed should have clear, written, and legal accountability established.

All Anganwadi workers should be provided with accident insurance, risk allowance, and social security. Clear guidelines should be issued to ensure the safety of Anganwadi workers during multi-departmental duties.

The central and state governments' share of salaries for Anganwadi workers and helpers for the past four months, and the state's share for December, should be released immediately. Anganwadi workers and helpers should receive their central and state salaries in a lump sum.

He stated that Anganwadi workers are not volunteers, but the backbone of the state's health, nutrition, and social security system. This disregard for their lives is unacceptable under any circumstances. He demanded that the salaries of all Anganwadi workers be increased and that they be regularised.

He urged the state government to implement gratuity as per the Supreme Court's directives. He demanded that Anganwadi workers be regularised as Class III and IV employees as per the Gujarat High Court's directives.

He demanded the immediate recruitment of matriculate and graduate workers as supervisors based on seniority, granting them government employee status, salaries and seniority benefits on par with Haryana, medical and other leaves on par with Punjab, raising the retirement age to 65 years, providing adequate financial assistance for uniforms, providing mobile recharge and stationery facilities, resolving the issues with the Poshan Tracker app, and called for intensifying the struggle against the privatization conspiracy of handing over the ICDS to Vedanta company under the guise of building Nand Ghars, and against the issues of Direct Benefit Transfer, Poshan Tracker app, and budget cuts.

He said that the privatisation of ICDS will not be tolerated under any circumstances. This will lead to job losses for the workers in the future. He demanded that the central government regularise Anganwadi workers as per the recommendations of the 45th Indian Labour Conference held in 2013.

He demanded that Anganwadi workers be given salaries and other facilities on par with Haryana. They have demanded that pension, gratuity, medical facilities, and leave benefits be implemented for Anganwadi workers.

They have also demanded that Anganwadi workers be given the responsibility of teaching young children in pre-primary classes under the new education policy, as they are highly trained personnel. In return, their salaries should be increased, and their services regularised. They should be given incentives for election duty.

The vacant posts of Anganwadi workers and helpers should be filled immediately. Anganwadi workers and helpers should be paid double for any extra work. (ANI)

