Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus case count increased to 2,23,619 on Thursday as 213 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 3,729 with four new fatalities, a health official said.

All four deaths were reported from Kangra district.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,956, the official said.

As many as 225 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,17,918, the official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)