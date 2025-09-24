Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): In a tragic incident, senior stage artist Amrish Kumar passed away while performing a Ramleela scene in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. The celebration turned into mourning as the artist died due to a heart attack.

Kumar was playing the role of Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, while enacting a scene before the audience. As the artist began to deliver his lines, he stumbled suddenly and fell to the ground.

Also Read | 'May Devi Ma Infuse Positivity Into Everyone's Life': PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on 3rd Day of Shardiya Navratri, Prays for Happiness and Prosperity of Countrymen.

Within moments, chaos erupted on the stage, and the organisers immediately pulled down the curtain, postponing the performance. Amrish was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar, a native of Chamba district, had been playing the roles of Dasharatha and Ravana on the Ramleela stage for the past 50 years. His performances generated immense enthusiasm among audiences, and large numbers gathered to witness his performances every year.

Also Read | Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi Institute Director, Booked for Molestation of More Than 15 Students Absconding, Says Delhi Police.

Expressing deep condolences, Ramleela Club member Sudesh Mahajan said, "This is a very sad and irreparable loss for us. Amrish ji was not just an artist, but the soul of Ramleela. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this huge loss."

His death has sent shockwaves through the entire district. The Ramleela Club has decided to postpone all events for the next few days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)