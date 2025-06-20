Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, has extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to grace the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II, being held from June 30 to 1 July at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

Pathania informed that eminent delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, will participate in the conference. Among the attendees will be the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies, Leaders of the Opposition, Chief Whips, and MLAs from Member States.

In addition, Speakers from the States of Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests.

The Speaker said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance, and regional cooperation. He emphasized that the platform will facilitate the exchange of best practices and play a vital role in strengthening parliamentary institutions across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed to establish the dairy cooperative societies across the state adding that six new milk plants will be set up in the state.

According to an official release, Chief Minister highlighted that currently 910 panchayats, dairy cooperative societies are functional and the department should work hard to increase the number of functional societies.

To boost the dairy production these societies could play a crucial role in providing employment and self employment opportunities to the youth in the dairy sector, it added.

Reviewing the work progress of Dagwar Milk processing plant in Kangra district, the CM directed to constitute a committee to monitor the same and get it expedited.

The Chief Minister said "this plant was expected to be completed by June, 2026 benefitting the farmers of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts."

"The present State Government was making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy. We want to enhance the income of the farmers associated with the dairy sector, therefore, the State Government has raised the MSP to Rs 51 per litre for cow milk and Rs 61 per litre for buffalo milk", Sukhu added. (ANI)

