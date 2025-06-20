Bengaluru, June 20: A domestic quarrel ended in tragedy in Navoor village near Bantwal, about 30 km from Mangaluru, where a 52-year-old man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife before dying by suicide late Wednesday night, June 18. As per the report, the deceased woman's baby shower ceremony was scheduled for July 2.

According to a report published by Uadayavani, the incident occurred between 11 p.m. on June 18 and 8 a.m. on June 19 at Badagundi, under the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits. The accused, Timmappa Rama Moolya, reportedly got into a heated argument with his wife Jayanti (45), which escalated into violence. He allegedly assaulted and strangled her to death, and later died by suicide by hanging himself near the kitchen.

Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Pregnant Wife in Karnataka

Neighbours, who noticed the couple hadn’t stepped out on Thursday morning, June 19, entered the house and found the bodies. Police were informed immediately and reached the scene for preliminary investigation. Jayanti, who was expecting a child after 16 years of marriage, was due to have her baby shower on July 2, according to family sources.

Based on a complaint by Jayanti’s sister, Sujatha, a case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, an Unnatural Death Report has been filed under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following a complaint by Timmappa’s elder brother Vishwanath. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and possible motive behind the crime.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and carried her severed head to the police station in Bengaluru's Anekal area. The accused, identified as Shankar, murdered his 26-year-old wife, Manasa, following a heated confrontation over her alleged extramarital affair.

According to police sources, Shankar and Manasa had moved into a rented house in Heelalige village. some time ago. On the night of June 3, Shankar left for work, informing Manasa he would return the next morning. However, he returned home unexpectedly late that night after finishing work early, only to allegedly find Manasa with another man. A fight ensued and Manasa is said to have moved out of the house.

