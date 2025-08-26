Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage across Himachal Pradesh, disrupting electricity and water supply and blocking hundreds of roads.

State Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday that the monsoon has remained "very active" over the past 24 hours, particularly affecting Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

"There has been a lot of rain in the state, and there has been a lot of damage as well. The electricity supply has been disrupted, drinking water schemes have been disrupted, people's lands have been damaged," Negi said.

He added that all departments are fulfilling their responsibilities.

According to official data, 625 roads, including three national highways, are blocked. More than 1,500 electricity distribution transformers have been damaged, while around 162 water supply schemes are also affected.

Earlier on Monday, State Minister Negi said the monsoon remained "very active" over the last 24 hours, particularly affecting districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti.

"In the past 24 hours, the monsoon has been very active. This has especially impacted the Chamba district, parts of the Kangra district, some areas of Mandi, Shimla, and even the Lahaul-Spiti. There has been heavy damage at many places, and Chamba has suffered significant losses. Roads have been blocked as well," he said.

"As of this morning, 625 roads are blocked, including three national highways. More than 1,500 distribution transformers have been affected. Water supply schemes have suffered comparatively less damage, with around 162 affected," he said.

Negi confirmed that the state has suffered significant loss of life and property due to the ongoing monsoon.

"The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several areas until August 27. All district administrations have been instructed to remain alert and be prepared for any incident. Relief and rescue teams are ready. Where travel is disrupted, local administrations can order closure of schools and institutions," he said.

Urging the public to stay safe, he appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel amid ongoing red alerts. "Due to heavy rain, landslides are continuously occurring, and roads are getting blocked. My appeal is that you should step out only if necessary. At this time, it is important to stay safe," he said.

Confirming the casualties, bringing the total death toll to 303, Negi said the toll is rising each day."So far, about 155 people have died due to rain-related incidents, and 148 have died in road accidents," he said. (ANI)

