Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Torrential monsoon rains continued to batter Himachal Pradesh, crippling road connectivity, power supply, and drinking water schemes across the state.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), as of Wednesday evening, 582 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked, 1,155 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) were disrupted, and 346 water supply schemes were out of service.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

The cumulative toll from the ongoing monsoon havoc since June 20 has climbed to 310 deaths, the SDMA said. Of these, 158 were rain-related fatalities -- including landslides, flash floods, and house collapses -- while 152 people died in road accidents triggered or worsened by the weather.

The SDMA's State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report noted that restoration efforts were hampered by persistent heavy rainfall in several districts, with Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla among the worst hit. Kullu district alone reported 166 road blockages, including closures on NH-03 and NH-305, as well as widespread damage to local routes.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation: Four Maoists Neutralised in 8 Hour of Encounter on Gadchiroli-Narayanpur Border, Search Ops Underway.

Power supply disruptions were most severe in Mandi (295 transformers affected) and Kullu (841 affected, including damage in the Lug Valley, Manikaran, and Larji areas). Water supply schemes were hit hardest in Kullu (88 disrupted) and Mandi (64 disrupted), leaving thousands without regular access to drinking water.

The SDMA cautioned that with weather warnings still in place, further disruption to public utilities and potential casualty figures cannot be ruled out. District administrations have been instructed to prioritise the restoration of critical services and maintain emergency shelters for stranded residents and travellers.

The SDMA data shows that the worst rain-related casualty counts were reported from Mandi (29), Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Landslides and flash floods alone have claimed at least 19 lives, with drowning accounting for 33 deaths. Electrocution and other rain-linked mishaps also contributed significantly to the toll.

Road accidents, which surged amid slippery roads, poor visibility, and landslide debris, claimed 22 lives each in Chamba and Mandi, 19 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, and 15 in Shimla. Fatal crashes were also recorded in Bilaspur (7), Kinnaur (14), Kullu (13), and other districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)