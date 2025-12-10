Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The official residence and workplace of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh will now be known as Lok Bhavan, replacing the colonial-era title Raj Bhavan. The renaming follows a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Upon receiving the directive, the Governor's Secretariat in Shimla issued a formal notification on December 9, 2025.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Steps Up Detection of Fake Medicines, Cough Syrups.

"It is hereby notified that the name of 'Raj Bhavan' in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is hereby modified to 'Lok Bhavan'. This notification comes into force with immediate effect," the official circular read.

The decision is part of a nationwide initiative to rename all Raj Bhavans across Indian states as Lok Bhavans. The move was proposed during a National Conference of Governors, where it was observed that the term Raj Bhavan reflects colonial legacy, while Lok Bhavan symbolises the spirit of democratic governance and public representation.

Also Read | 'Why Raise Questions Only on LoP's Travels', Asks Priyanka Gandhi on Rahul Gandhi's Germany Tour Amid Parliament Winter Session (Watch Video).

The Himachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, is historically known as Barnes Court in Shimla. Following the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a full-fledged state in 1971, the Peterhof served as the Raj Bhavan. However, after a fire damaged the Peterhof structure, operations were shifted to Barnes Court.

Barnes Court was originally named after Edward Barnes, the Commander-in-Chief of British India. The building is considered one of the prominent heritage landmarks of Himachal Pradesh, carrying a significant architectural and historical legacy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)