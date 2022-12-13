Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday after taking charge as Chief Minister announced that all special facilities in Himachal Sadan, Himachal Bhawan and other rest houses will be withdrawn with immediate effect from all MLAs. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Today I have taken charge as Chief Minister. So, I called upon the meeting with Congress Legislators. I asked about their Vidhan Sabha constituency and a policy decision was taken. All the MLAs have taken a policy decision and I want to thank all the legislators. They said that in Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, less money was taken from the MLAs and more money was taken from the common man."

Chief Minster Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the MLAs will also be paying subdues like ordinary citizens.

"With this vision, we have decided that the money which is taken from common people in the Himachal Bhavan and Himachal Sadan, the money same amount will be taken from the MLAs and the officers. In this context, we have taken a policy decision that MLAs will also pay subdues like ordinary citizens. This is the decision of the legislators," Sukhu said.

He further added that the cabinet is yet to be expanded and two schemes will be implemented with various other operations.

"The cabinet is yet to be expanded. In the first cabinet, we have said that we will implement ops and will implement 2 schemes. After the first cabinet, the media will be informed about the decisions," said Sukhu.

CM Sukhu said that the facilities that the MLAs are getting in Himachal Sadan be it in Delhi or Chandigarh have been withdrawn with immediate effect. Everywhere one price will be given. (ANI)

