Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): In a spectacular salute to 78 years of India's Independence, the Surya Spiti Bike Rally reached its grand conclusion on Saturday with a vibrant flag-in ceremony at Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh.

According to a release, the event was organised under the aegis of Surya Command, the rally celebrated unity, adventure and national pride, reflecting the unwavering spirit of the Indian Army and the people of India.

Over the past four days, 78 riders, symbolising each year of India's freedom, navigated over 400 kilometres of rugged Himalayan landscapes from Shimla to Lepcha.

The route included strategic high-altitude passes such as Shipki La and Lepcha and passed through culturally rich frontier villages like Nako, Giu and Tabo. Along the way, the rally promoted national integration, border tourism and military-civil harmony, the release stated.

A defining moment of the journey came on the morning of August 15, when troops of the Tripeaks Brigade proudly hoisted the National Flag at Lepcha on the Indo-China border. This symbolic gesture honoured the sacrifices of those guarding the nation's frontiers and reaffirmed the spirit of freedom, resilience and patriotism.

The flag-in ceremony was marked by enthusiastic participation, patriotic fervour and a deep sense of unity. More than a rally, the Surya Spiti bike expedition became a moving testament to India's strength in diversity, its commitment to connecting with its most remote regions and the steadfast dedication of the armed forces to safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity. (ANI)

