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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal to Hold Three-phase Panchayat Polls from May 26: Over 31,000 Posts at Stake Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, said that the elections will cover a total of 31,182 posts, including those of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, members of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across all 12 districts of the state.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state will be conducted in three phases on May 26, May 28 and May 30, with counting of votes scheduled for May 31.

State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, said that the elections will cover a total of 31,182 posts, including those of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, members of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across all 12 districts of the state.

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However, the election programme will not apply to four Gram Panchayats in Kullu district, as their tenure is valid till February 9, 2027, though elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members will still be conducted there.

Khachi said that the formal notification for the elections will be issued on April 29, 2026, following which the process of filing nomination papers will take place on May 7, 8 and 9 between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on May 12, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on May 14 and 15. Immediately after the withdrawal process, the final list of contesting candidates will be prepared, and election symbols will be allotted on May 15.

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He informed that polling will be held in three phases, with the first phase scheduled for May 26, the second for May 28 and the third for May 30, with polling hours fixed from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Counting of votes for Gram Panchayat-level posts will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of polling at the respective panchayat headquarters, while counting for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats will take place on May 31 from 9:00 AM onwards at the block headquarters.

The scale of the exercise, the State Election Commissioner said that more than 50.79 lakh voters have been registered in the Panchayati Raj electoral rolls, including approximately 25.62 lakh male voters, 25.11 lakh female voters and 29 voters in the "other" category. He added that over 52,000 voters in the age group of 18 years will be casting their vote for the first time, making them an important segment of the electorate.

To facilitate smooth voting, more than 21,000 polling stations will be established across the state. The Commission has directed that auxiliary polling stations may be set up in areas with a high number of voters, and wherever required, separate polling stations for men and women may also be created within the same premises. Efforts will also be made to deploy women polling staff and security personnel at women-managed booths.

Khachi further informed that one of the polling stations in the Lahaul-Spiti district will be set up at an altitude of around 4,587 metres at Kaza, making it the highest polling station in the state. He also explained that since elections for multiple panchayat posts are conducted simultaneously, each voter will be given separate ballot papers for different posts, with distinct colours assigned for ease of identification. White ballot papers will be used for Panch posts, yellow for Up-Pradhan, light green for Pradhan, pink for Panchayat Samiti members and light blue for Zila Parishad members.

Emphasising the importance of updated electoral rolls, Khachi said that the Commission had initially fixed October 1, 2025, as the qualifying date and had subsequently carried out a special revision of the voter lists with April 1, 2026, as the reference date to ensure maximum inclusion of eligible voters.

He clarified that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect and will remain applicable throughout the election process to ensure fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for all candidates. Strict instructions have been issued to prevent the use of money, liquor or any inducement to influence voters, and violations will attract stringent action.

The Commission has also directed all administrative and law enforcement agencies to make comprehensive security arrangements to ensure free and peaceful polling. A ban on the sale and distribution of liquor and other intoxicants will be enforced 48 hours prior to polling, on the day of polling and on the day of counting within the concerned areas.

Khachi urged voters to actively participate in the democratic process without fear and not to pay heed to rumours, advising them to rely only on official information issued by the State Election Commission, district election authorities or returning officers. He also highlighted that voters can check their names and details in the electoral rolls through the 'Voter Saathi' mobile application or the official website of the Commission.

Clarifying the distinction between electoral bodies, he said that while the Election Commission of India conducts Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the State Election Commission is responsible for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. He stressed that inclusion in the State Election Commission's electoral roll is mandatory for voting in Panchayat elections, and that an EPIC card serves only as an identity document and does not automatically confer voting rights unless the name appears in the Panchayat voter list.

The State Election Commission expressed confidence that, as in previous years, the Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner with the cooperation of voters, candidates and officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)