Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to introduce the CBSE Curriculum in government senior secondary schools to enhance education standards and better prepare students for future challenges.

In the first phase, 100 Government Senior Secondary Schools across the State will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the next academic session.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

An official spokesperson informed that this initiative will promote healthy competition between schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and those under CBSE. It will encourage both students and teachers to strive for improved performance.

"At least one CBSE school will be opened in every assembly constituency, ensuring that students from all regions have access to quality education under the CBSE system at an affordable cost," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Allegedly Stalked Woman Using Over 100 SIM Cards, Harassed on Social Media for 2 Years; Case Registered.

The spokesperson highlighted that the CBSE curriculum is nationally benchmarked and widely recognised, particularly in the context of national-level competitive examinations. The move will strengthen the academic competitiveness of Himachali students, open avenues for higher education and professional careers, and better equip them to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

To implement this reform, a separate Sub-Cadre will be created for these schools. Serving teachers will be given the option to join the CBSE Sub-Cadre. Selection of principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be carried out on a merit basis, considering academic excellence, co-curricular involvement, and other relevant factors. A Performance-Based Incentive Scheme, both monetary and non-monetary, will also be introduced to motivate staff.

The spokesperson further stated that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the State Government is committed to improving educational outcomes, creating inclusive learning environments, and fostering a conducive ecosystem for holistic learning. The Government envisions that these schools will emerge as model institutions not only for Himachal Pradesh but also for the entire country, he stated.

He added, "These CBSE-affiliated government schools will function as day-boarding institutions, focusing on the all-round development of students. Along with academics, emphasis will be placed on nutrition, sports, arts, skilling, remedial teaching, counselling, career guidance, mentoring, and coaching. Additional posts will be created wherever necessary to strengthen these initiatives." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)