Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has announced a special 10 per cent discount for women guests to its hotels on the Karwa Chauth festival.

"We have announced a special offer and discount on Karwa Chauth where women will get 10% discounts and free Pooja Thali and Sargi will be served. It is just to provide a facility to women tourists. Now the festival season has started, the roads are good and people will start moving we shall also announce discounts from November 15th onwards till December," said Amit Kashyap, MD HPTDC and Director of Tourism Himachal Pradesh government.

The HPTDC and tourism department is planning more discounts and offers during the winter festival season to draw the attention of the tourists. During the months of July and August, the floods and rain fury had badly hit the tourism in the region.

Now aggressive marketing tactics are being adopted by the travel and tourism industry and the departments in the state. The pleasant weather conditions and good Air Quality index in the region is also attracting the tourists in the region.

"During the first six months of the year we had good tourism business and tourist inflow was very good but unfortunately due to the floods and rain the business was badly hit and there was a drastic fall in the arrival of tourists. The occupancy had fallen by 15 to 20 per cent during that period. In the Kullu and Manali regions, the occupancy was very low, it was in the single digits. Now our hotels have started picking up, we have started the discounts," said Amit.

"We have done aggressive marketing. The Air Quality is also good and the people and locations are also beautiful. On Weekends we have touched 50 to 60 per cent occupancy average it is nearly 40 per cent. We are expecting tourist inflow during winters," Kashyap added further.

Thousands of tourists annually visit Hill state, as per data available with the tourism department of Himachal Pradesh during the year 2019 nearly 17,20,000 tourists including nearly 4,00,000 foreign tourists visited the state with a jump of nearly 5 per cent in comparison to the year 2018.

During the years 2021 to 2022, arrival decreased due to the pandemic and now again it has started increasing but rain and floods have hit it. An economy of over 11000 Crore is generated in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the tourism sector and it is considered a backbone for the economy in the state which contributes to 7.3 per cent of state GDP.

Now the pleasant weather conditions and discounts are attracting people to the region. (ANI)

