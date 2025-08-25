Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Tourism industry workers and locals in Himachal Pradesh protested near the Vidhan Sabha on Monday against the decision to shift the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) head office from Shimla to Dharamshala.

The tour operators braved the rains while staging a protest near Chaura Maidan, demanding that the issue be discussed in the Assembly and the relocation decision be revoked. The demonstration was organised by local tourism stakeholders and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Harish Vyas, President of the Shimla Guide and Travel Agents' Union, told ANI that the move was "politically motivated" and would adversely impact thousands dependent on tourism in Shimla.

"The HPTDC head office has been shifted to Dharamshala, which is wrong. Secretariat offices are kept near the capital for public convenience, but this was shifted for political mileage. This affects small workers like porters, taxi drivers, travel agents, shopkeepers and hoteliers," Vyas said.

"Today one office is being shifted, tomorrow others will follow. If this is not rolled back, we will take legal action," he added.

Vyas also pointed out that Dharamshala has less tourist activity than Shimla, and essential HPTDC work will now require travel to the Kangra district, causing delays and losses.

Vijendra Mehra, State President of CITU Himachal Pradesh, called the decision "administratively impractical" and said it would harm tourism businesses as well as HPTDC employees.

"Shimla has been the tourism hub for nearly 200 years. The daily work of hoteliers, taxi operators, guides, and suppliers depends on proximity to HPTDC's office. Now, to get work done, one will have to go to Dharamshala. Even HPTDC employees will suffer, as many matters require coordination with Shimla-based offices," Mehra said.

"Meetings will now require travel to Dharamshala, adding unnecessary costs when HPTDC is already facing financial challenges," he added.

Mehra also noted that the new office is proposed to operate out of an HPTDC hotel in Dharamshala, the same hotel the government claims is running at a loss.

"This is not in the interest of tourism or the corporation. We urge both ruling and opposition MLAs to discuss this in the Assembly and roll back the decision immediately," he demanded.

Protesters warned they would intensify agitation and explore legal avenues if the government did not reverse the order. (ANI)

