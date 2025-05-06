Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramaditya Singh, said that the department is all set to start the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) stage four once it's approved by the Union government. After meeting the Union ministers during his recent visit to Delhi, he was addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday.

Singh detailed Himachal Pradesh's progress under the PMGSY, highlighting key milestones achieved in road infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the state.

Also Read | WB 12th Result 2025 Tomorrow at wbchse.wb.gov.in: WBCHSE To Announce West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam Results on May 7, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

"Our government is making sustained efforts to strengthen the road network across Himachal, especially in remote and backward regions where all-weather connectivity is crucial," Singh said.

He reported that under PMGSY-III, 3,100 kilometres of roads and 43 bridges have already been sanctioned, with projects spread across Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts.

Also Read | Adani Power To Supply 1,600 MW Electricity to Uttar Pradesh Under 25-Year PPA Signed Between UPPCL and APL.

"We are executing PMGSY-III projects worth Rs 345 crore. Our goal is to complete these within 18 months. Already Rs 802 crore has been spent, and by the end of 2024-25, Rs 650 crore more will be utilised out of the Rs 905 crore budget," he said.

Singh further shared that meetings with the Minister of State for Rural Development had yielded positive responses.

"I was supposed to meet the Union Minister for Rural Development, but he had to travel to Hyderabad for the Prime Minister's program. However, I had a productive discussion with the Minister of State," he said.

Looking ahead to PMGSY-IV, Singh expressed optimism. "We are aiming for approval of 1,400 kilometres of roads and to connect 1,560 habitations with populations between 200 to 250 people. We raised objections flagged by NRIDA, and now their team has visited Himachal to inspect the proposals. We are striving for 100 percent approval," he added.

The minister emphasised the unique challenges of Himachal's terrain. "We are a hilly state, and 99 percent of our transportation depends on roads. Rail connectivity is minimal. That's why road connectivity is critical not just for residents but also for tourists," he added.

He also said a special request was made for the use of cemented roads in high-altitude areas.

"In regions between 14,000 to 15,000 feet, roads often get damaged due to snow. We've submitted a video note requesting a separate approval for these roads. We want to use the latest technology to increase their durability and avoid damage after snowfall," he explained.

Singh appealed to the public for cooperation in land acquisition. "Roads can only be built when people voluntarily provide land. If someone donates more than the required land, we'll explore the possibility of honouring them by naming the road after their family, subject to approval from the Chief Minister."

He also said that the NH 5 from Shimla to Narkanda would be expanded to a four-lane and most focus on it would be on tunnelling. On the New National Highways, he said that 69 could not be made but the previous government had shortlisted 25 NH instead of announced earlier by the Union government to 69. He said now the present government has shortlisted it to 5 as that is the feasibility from the Union ministry, and for both above letters have been sent to the ministry concerned.

He added that the government's efforts to go beyond party lines in infrastructure development. "In the past two and a half years, the PWD has received Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre. We believe in working above party politics and remain committed to the balanced development of all regions of Himachal." Singh said.

Singh has announced a major reform to end VIP culture in government rest houses and circuit houses. He said that out of approximately 2,500 rooms available in such facilities across the state, only one room per rest house will be reserved for official or VIP use, and the remaining rooms will be opened for the general public, including Himachali residents and tourists.

"To end the VIP culture, only one room per rest house will remain available for official purposes. The rest will be opened to the public," Singh said. "PWD Secretary has been instructed after discussion, and a notification has been issued," he said.

Acknowledging that the condition of many rest house rooms is not ideal, Singh assured that efforts will be made to improve them. "We will upgrade the basic furnishings, ensure cleanliness, and provide standard amenities to those who are paying for their stay," he added.

Responding to political criticism, Singh accused opposition leaders of consistently conspiring and targeting ruling party ministers and MLAs.

"Our opposition colleagues are constantly plotting. They keep trying to create disturbances. But we are focused on taking the state forward with positivity, and working with everyone," he said. "Targeting our leaders all the time is not right. When the elections come, that's a separate matter."

On Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Singh said, "It is a noted fact that he is one of the tallest leaders in the state. He has won five elections and is now leading the state as Chief Minister. If BJP leaders are troubled by the development work happening in Haroli or the employment generation efforts, that reflects poorly on them."

He further added, "Standing with one's colleagues is in my DNA. I said clearly -- I stand with him. We must avoid such conspiracies. The people of Himachal are aware, observant, and understand everything."

Vikramaditya Singh reiterated his commitment to unity and inclusive progress, drawing on his father's legacy.

"Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh led the state six times. That's not an easy feat -- it requires strength and broad public support," he said. "Trying to categorise leaders into different levels is a sign of narrow thinking. I don't want to engage in such petty party politics. Let's talk about the present and future, not things that are buried in the pages of history. History cannot be erased -- we must look forward and work together, rising above party lines."

On the government's decision to shift some departments from Shimla to Dharamshala, Singh clarified that such steps have been taken periodically in the past.

"This is being done as part of a plan to decongest Shimla. It's not something new," he said. He added that the government is considering the concerns of employees, especially women nearing retirement age. "The matter has been discussed with the Chief Minister and taken up in the Cabinet. A resolution will be found," he said.

"Shifting departments is not wrong. It's a strategic move and one that will help the state function more efficiently," he replied to a question on the latest decision by the state cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)