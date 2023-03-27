Bilaspur, March 27 (PTI) Muskan, the youngest Zila parishad chairperson in Himachal Pradesh from Bilaspur, on Monday resigned from her post.

She won as an Independent candidate at the age of 20 years, three years ago and was later elected to the post of Zila Parishad Chairman with the support of the BJP.

Also Read | Rajasthan Day 2023 Date and History: Know Significance and Celebrations Marking Rajasthan Diwas on State Foundation Day.

The ruling Congress party was going to unseat Muskan but she played a master stroke and resigned from her post along with vice chairman Prem Thakur, a close aide of Muskan confided.

Muskan, who has studied Law, is currently pursuing LLM from Himachal Pradesh University.

Also Read | Nagpur: Woman Threatens To Strip Outside Nightclub For Not Letting Her In, Shares Number With Guests.

When contacted, Muskan said that she would concentrate on her studies. She said that upheaval is a natural thing after a change of power.

Expressing happiness, Muskan said that her tenure was satisfactory and she tried her best to help the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)