Nagpur, March 27: A strange incident of a woman threatening to strip outside a club on Warda Road on Friday (March 24 ) came to notice. She allegedly threatened the male and female bouncers that she would take off her clothes and create a scene.

She was also seen giving her numbers and personal details to guests coming out of the pub. She created such a weird situation only because she was denied entry inside the club. She tried to enter the nightclub post-closing hours when the security guard informed her about it. She tried to disrobe herself. Mumbai Police Constable Strips In Front of Woman Cop, Arrested.

Sonegaon cops reached the location as the owner of the nightclub, Karan Thakkar, complained. "I had to alert 112 as the woman was threatening our male and female bouncers, who were trying to calm her down and explain the time constraint," said Thakkar. Viral Video: Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus on Road, Hurls Abuses, Strips Down in Thane's Mira Road.

He added, "The woman was spotted sharing her personal numbers with club guests for reasons best known to her. We have no clue how she came to our pub but was spotted hurriedly leaving the place in a car driven by someone else just as cops reached the place. She did not appear to be normal."

Just when the police arrived, she left with someone in the car.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).