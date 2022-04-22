New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Representatives of the local peace committee in violence-hit Jahangirpuri's C-Block on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in the region even as the people from two communities hugged each other and resolved to ensure that such incidents should are not repeated.

Locals present during a press conference in Kushal Chowk said they will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the area to represent brotherhood on Sunday.

A representative from the Muslim community, Tabrez Khan, said, "We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading."

A local from the Hindu community and Resident Welfare Association president Inder Mani Tiwari said, "This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated."

He appreciated the role of police in tackling the situation and preventing the clashes from snowballing further.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani urged the people to maintain peace.

"I am happy. Peaceful existence between two communities must remain. I have never stopped shops in H and G blocks from opening. I dont know why these shops are closed. We will facilitate opening of shops and business to open in these blocks," the DCP said. VA AKM AKM

