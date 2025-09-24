Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said that historic decisions will be made in the party's working committee (CWC) meeting to "safeguard democracy".

"This is a historic CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in a historic state, and historic decisions will be made," Khera said while speaking to reporters.

Referring to the Sadaqat Ashram, Khera told ANI, "This is a historic place that has witnessed the independence movement. The message that will be delivered from here will be historic. It will be for the democracy to safeguard the democracy. Every citizen is threatened by thieves."

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday asserted that Bihar needs change, suggesting a change in the government post the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The CWC meeting is happening after years in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and others have worked diligently to bring about change. Bihar needs change. It is very clear," Khurshid told reporters.

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily stated that anti-incumbency against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'double-engine' government was "riding high," and people would go against them in the upcoming assembly polls.

"We will be fighting against the BJP and their combinations. The last 20 years, the same Chief Minister, the same combination. People understand poverty in the country. They understand their suffering. This will go against them, and anti-incumbency is riding high against Nitish Kumar and his government," Moily told ANI.

Amid mounting chaos over allegations of vote theft, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a swipe at the centre and said that all were waiting for Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to drop the "hydrogen bomb".

"Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks in the past months: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel told ANI.

Baghel arrived in Patna yesterday for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place this morning.

It is expected that many top leaders from the Opposition party will also participate in the CWC meeting, which is being held ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar's Patna to attend the CWC meeting. Rahul Gandhi also left for Patna to attend the meeting.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place by the end of 2025.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna, Congress' headquarters in Bihar. The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others. (ANI)

