New Delhi, April 1: With India's coal and lignite production crossing 1 billion tonnes for the first time in 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded it as a remarkable feat and a historic milestone. India's total coal and lignite output stood at 937 million tonnes (MT) in the 2022-23 fiscal, according to official figures.

"A remarkable feat. Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector. This also ensures India's path towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in a vital sector," Modi said in a post on X. ‘Just Because I’m a Politician, Not Everything I Do Is for Power or Votes’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

A Remarkable Feat!

A remarkable feat! Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector. This also ensures India's path towards Aatmanirbharta in a vital sector. https://t.co/GxHxnL15zL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi also praised the achievement. "Proud to share that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have registered a stellar achievement by crossing 1 billion tonne (BT) coal and lignite production," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)