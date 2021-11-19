New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Hailing the Centre's announcement to repeal farm laws as a victory of farmers, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal on Friday said no government should enact such "insensitive and cruel laws" again.

"A defining moment in history and a historic victory of farmers on Gurupurab," Badal said in a statement.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Talking about the laws, Badal said, "It was for the first time in the history of democratic governments that brazen and cruel laws were made without even taking the stakeholders on board.'

"No govt should ever do such an insensitive and cruel thing again," he asserted.

Describing "700 farmers who died during the protest as martyrs", Badal said, "The loss of these these brave soldiers and the disgraceful and entirely avoidable events like the one at Lakhimpur will always remain a dark blot on the face of this government."

Eight people including four farmers were killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on October 3.PTI JTR

