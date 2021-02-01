Nagpur, Feb 1 (PTI) A history-sheeter was allegedly killed by his rival with a sharp weapon over an old enmity in Hasanbagh area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said, adding the accused was arrested.

The accused, Salman Khan Samsher Khan Pathan, attacked Sheikh Altaf Sheikh Ashfaq in morning hours, after the former confronted him, an official said.

The victim died on the spot, he said.

Both the accused and the victim are history-sheeters who were externed from Nagpur for their criminal activities.

A case of murder has been registered, the official added.

