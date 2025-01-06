New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In the wake of two human metapneumoviruses (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to make all required arrangements in Delhi.

In the order, Bharadwaj said that all hospitals should be completely prepared to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advice of the Union Health Ministry.

"The Health and FW Department should contact the Union Health Ministry to get timely updates about preparedness in the capital. There is no need to delay action, bring issues to me immediately over the phone if directives are needed. It is important that the Hospitals of the Government of NCT of Delhi should be well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advice of Union Health Ministry," the Minister said.

The Delhi Health Minister also directed the Delhi Health Secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit reports.

"The health secretary will report the Essential Drug List (EDL), medicine and ICU bed availability, condition of equipment, and PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants," he said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed detection of two cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens.

Health Ministry said in a release has stated that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

One of the affected individuals is a three-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and was discharged after receiving treatment.

The second case involves an eight-month-old infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, following his admission to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, also with a history of bronchopneumonia.

This infant is currently recovering and is in stable condition. Neither of the infants had any international travel history, suggesting that the cases are local and not connected to outbreaks outside the country. (ANI)

