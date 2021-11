Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, said a hockey coach, Pawan Kumar.

"Hockey Premier League organized by Poonch Brigade of Army concluded on Saturday to celebrate the 73rd Poonch link-up day, the league started on Nov 12 with 6 teams of boys & 4 teams of girls competing for the trophy of the Hockey Premier League," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

Dog and Horse shows were also organized by Army during the concluding event of the Hockey Premier League yesterday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)