Jaipur, November 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. This comes after all ministers in the Rajasthan Cabinet tendered their resignations today, ahead of the meeting of the Rajasthan Congress on Sunday.

Pratap Khachariyawas, who was amongst the Council of Ministers in Rajasthan who tendered their resignation, said that there is a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting tomorrow at 2 pm, where further directions will be given.

"All the ministers have resigned. When it comes to re-formation, the process has now been completed. This is a process. There is a PCC meeting at 2 pm tomorrow, everyone will go there. Further directions to us will be issued there," Pratap Khachariyawas told media persons.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Friday said that three ministers of the state Cabinet have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/OtdITMALoD — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

These include state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, he had said.

Cabinet reshuffle in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is on the cards, sources informed ANI. Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers in the Rajasthan government will take place at the Governor's house tomorrow at 4 pm, according to sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)