Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening, beginning a two-day visit to Assam to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational strategy and launch key development projects.

Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside other senior BJP leaders.

Soon after arrival, the Home Minister proceeded to the Assam BJP headquarters, where he chaired a crucial meeting of the BJP's core committee. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP President Dilip Saikia, among others.

In a post on X, Shah outlined his packed itinerary, stating, "Leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP's core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning, tomorrow, the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory will be initiated to bolster cybersecurity in the region, along with various other projects. Later in the day, we will address the 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora Ji. Eager to meet the enthusiastic people of Assam."

On Friday, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, a significant infrastructure addition to the State.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma visited the facility and wrote on the social media platform X, "Inspected the newly built Raj Bhavan today. Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji will inaugurate this Brahmaputra wing tomorrow, which will serve as a fitting address for the State's highest constitutional authority."

Following this event, the Union Minister will also review the progress of the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex, a 5,000-seat auditorium being developed to promote Assam's rich cultural heritage.

In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the centenary celebrations for the birth anniversary of Gaurap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister.

Subsequently, Shah is also set to inaugurate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and dedicate various projects to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles. (ANI)

