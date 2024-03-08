New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of the International Women's Day saying the Narendra Modi government is committed to ensure that every woman gets an opportunity to fulfil her potential.

Shah said it is a day to honour the contributions of women in building individuals, societies, and nations.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Targets BJP Government Over Manipur, Women Wrestlers Issue, Says ‘BJP Hatao, Beti Bachao’.

"Greetings on International Women's Day. It is an occasion that honours the contributions of women in building individuals, societies, and nations while reminding us to bolster our pledge to gender parity.

"May on this day we rally around the Modi government's vow to ensure that every woman gets the complete opportunity to fulfil her potential," he wrote on X.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024: Indian Embassy Celebrates Event Under the Themes of ‘Invest in Women- Accelerate Progress’, ‘Inspire Inclusion’ in Kathmandu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)