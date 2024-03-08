Kathmandu [Nepal], March 8 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu in association with Maiti Nepal celebrated International Women's Day.

The event on the premises of Maiti Nepa was organised to honour and recognise the contributions of women under the themes of "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" and "Inspire Inclusion," a release from the embassy said on Thursday.

Ashta Lakshmi Shakya, the first woman chief minister of Nepal, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, also attended the celebrations along with Anuradha Koirala, founder of Maiti Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion Shrivastava highlighted the significance of the occasion and applauded the extraordinary efforts of Maiti Nepal for the welfare and prosperity of the women of Nepal.

Maiti Nepal is a non-profit organization in Nepal dedicated to helping the victims of human trafficking.

He also mentioned that Koirala's endeavours in this regard have been well recognised by the Government of India, noting that in 2017, she was bestowed with the prestigious 'Padma Shri' award by the Government of India.

Ashta Lakshmi Shakya highlighted the importance of the unique India-Nepal relationship and advocated greater collective efforts for the empowerment of women in Nepal.

Addressing the event, Anuradha Koirala spoke about the initiatives and wide range of activities being conducted by Maiti Nepal. She also thanked the Embassy for its continued support and cooperation.

On the occasion, Ashta Lakshmi Shakya and Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava felicitated Menuka Paudel and Ratna Kumari Sunuwar for their inspiring achievements.

Menuka Paudel, hailing from Kathmandu, through her singing talent has won accolades in Nepal and India, and most recently at the Indian Idol (2023). Ratna Kumari Sunuwar captured headlines last year after she passed class 12 at the age of 80, showing that age is no barrier for learning.

The Embassy of India also gifted books to the students of Maiti Nepal on this occasion.

The celebrations witnessed musical performances by women instrumentalists from Kathmandu organised by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu and cultural performances by the girl students of Maiti Nepal. Menuka Paudel also captivated the audience with her melodious songs.

"The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, is committed to promoting stronger ties between India and Nepal and supporting the efforts of the Government of Nepal for the empowerment of girls and women," the release stated.

Several other political leaders, representatives of social organisations, girl students of Maiti Nepal, and distinguished women from different walks of life participated in the event. (ANI)

