Leh/Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted permission for foreign tourists to take part in the Ladakh Nomadic Festival, scheduled to take place during the weekend, officials said.

This event's third edition, which will be organised from July 15-16 in the Changthang region, will allow international visitors to stay in the charming Hanle village, they said.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Chairman Tashi Gyalson expressed gratitude to the ministry and Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra for the decision to allow foreign tourists to take part.

He highlighted the significance of the festival and hailed the long-standing demand for permitting foreign tourists to explore the Union Territory's eastern border.

