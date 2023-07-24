Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Director Honey Trehan's "Punjab '95", based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the makers announced on Monday.

Trehan, best known for his film "Raat Akeli Hai", shared the news on Twitter.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Exodus of Meitei Community People From Mizoram Continues.

"World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival! Presenting the first look of 'Punjab '95', a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival!," the director tweeted.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, who has garnered fame for his role in "Kohrra" on Netflix.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Drinks Phenyl After Harassed and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend, Case Registered.

"A very proud moment for us. Can't wait for everyone to see it. World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival!" Rampal tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)