Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi took a new turn after his family members raised serious questions about the statements given by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged accomplices.

As per Meghalaya Police, Sonam and four others murdered Raja. In response, a candle march was carried out in Indore, demanding justice and a deeper investigation into the case.

While speaking to ANI, Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, made a strong appeal for a narco test on the accused, stating that their behaviour during the probe raised doubts. "The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder... I cannot talk to Sonam's parents yet. Why haven't they made any statements through the media? For instance, Raj claims Sonam has been typing Rakhi to Govind and him for three years. Doesn't her mother know this? Police need to question her parents. Why have you all hidden this from the media and police?" he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Raja's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, led the candle march in Indore, expressing the family's grief and their firm stand for justice.

"To get justice for Raja, I will go anywhere in the world... This candle march is organised so that Raja's soul may attain peace..." he said.

Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin also reacted to the case. He condemned those who tried to defame the state of Meghalaya in the wake of the murder.

"The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state... Everyone can come to Meghalaya, and we receive everyone as our brothers and sisters. There is no difference; everyone is Indian, and we are Indians. We will work together... I salute the Meghalaya police for cracking this case..." he said.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others were involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing earlier.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has decided to revisit the existing Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to strengthen the existing legislation to ensure the safety of state residents and tourists.

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek told ANI that during the cabinet meeting yesterday a very important decision was taken to revisit the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) and the tourists coming to Meghalaya have to be registered.

He said it has been decided to install CCTV cameras in tourist places in the state."We have also decided to install CCTV in all tourist places in Meghalaya as well as in hotels, homestays, lodges", he added.

When asked about Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi hiring a Scooty from an illegal agency in Shillong, the minister said, "For now, we don't know whether it's illegal or not, but it is being said that they have hired the Scooty from Shillong only."

Earlier on Friday, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh praised the state police for their "efficient" investigation into the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, which led to the arrest of five accused, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. (ANI)

