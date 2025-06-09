Shillong, Jun 9 (PTI) Raja Raghuvanshi, the tourist from Indore killed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, was hit twice on his head with a sharp object, his autopsy report indicated on Monday.

East Khasi Hills district's SP Vivek Syiem told PTI that the police saw two cuts on his head during the inquest after Raghuvanshi's body was taken out of the gorge.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

"The autopsy report from NEIGRIHMS has indicated there are two sharp cuts on the head of the deceased -- one behind and one on the front," Syiem said.

Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went missing in Sohra in East Khasi Hills on May 23 while honeymooning in the picturesque state. His body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway.

A bloodstained machete, which seemed relatively new, was also found near the body, according to police.

Sonam emerged in the early hours in UP's Ghazipur and surrendered before the police as the investigators nabbed four others allegedly involved in the crime that shook the nation.

