New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Technology firm Honeywell on Friday said it setting up COVID-19 care centres and critical care facilities across five states.

The company has partnered with the governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Uttarakhand to help tackle the ongoing pandemic.

As part of this initiative, Honeywell said it is also donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators, 10,000 N95 respirators, and 2,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to various government and private hospitals.

"We are partnering with state and local governments to enhance healthcare capacities across multiple states, including setting up COVID care centers and critical care centers.

"We are also donating essential medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits," Honeywell India President Akshay Bellare said in a statement.

He said Honeywell has pledged USD 3 million since the start of the pandemic for relief efforts.

Honeywell has engaged the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), a leading not-for-profit organisation, to build the COVID-19 care centres, which are being handed over to the government to operate and maintain.

The COVID care centres are equipped with beds, oxygen supply, PPE kits, medical consumables, and basic medical infrastructure to treat non-critical patients.

Honeywell and SEEDS have set up 20-bed COVID care centres each in Delhi, Pune, Gurugram, and Nainital, the statement said.

The Delhi centre is located at the Aggarwal Dharmshala in Kirari. This centre is affiliated to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, and managed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The Pune facility, being managed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has been established at the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Bibwewadi.

The company is planning another centre at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada.

The Gurugram centre at the Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata Hospital is managed by the city administration, the statement said.

In Nainital, the facility is housed within the TB Sanatorium at Bhowali.

"In the second phase, Honeywell is setting up COVID critical care centers in Bengaluru and Mumbai in partnership with the state governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively.

"These centers will be equipped with Fowler beds, class I ventilators, defibrillators, multipara monitors, X-ray machines, bipap machines and all the equipment necessary to treat critical COVID-19 patients," the statement said.

The Bengaluru critical care centre is located at Bowring Hospital, Shivaji Nagar. The Mumbai critical care centre is located at the Jumbo Facility Hospital in Kandarpada, Dahisar West.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)