Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested a hookah bar operator and 11 others who were consuming intoxicating materials.

"Based on the information, police have raided a hookah bar in Rajni Vihar of Pilakhua police station area. The police arrested its operator and 11 others who were consuming intoxicating tobacco products inside the bar," Deputy Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh told ANI.

The police have also seized bikes and mobiles of the arrested persons, further investigation is underway, Singh said. (ANI)

