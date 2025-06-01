Chandigarh, June 1 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Bathinda recording a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department here said.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Ludhiana recorded its high of 39.6 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded the maximum temperatures at 37.4 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum temperature was recorded at 36.1 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak registered a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

