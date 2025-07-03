New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A hotel manager in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar was arrested for staging a robbery at his workplace with the help of three others, including two juveniles, police on Thursday said.

The accused, identified as Prince Kumar, had initially filed a complaint, saying that two masked men entered Hotel Dev Place around 3 am on July 1, threatened him with a knife and fled with around Rs 83,000 and a mobile phone, they said.

Also Read | BJP's Fight in West Bengal Not Against Muslims but to Improve Their Living Conditions: New State Unit Chief Samik Bhattacharya.

His behaviour was found suspicious during investigation. He was seen deleting social media data on his phone and gave vague responses when questioned, police said.

The hotel's modest profile and the large amount of cash kept at the counter raised doubts, said a police officer.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

Prince on sustained questioning confessed that he had planned the robbery with his friend Ram Kumar Yadav, whom he met during a previous jail term, he added.

The two stayed in touch after their release from jail and decided to stage a fake robbery to make quick money, police said.

The officer said that Prince deliberately kept cash at the counter for a few days and informed Ram, who came with two juveniles on a stolen motorcycle.

One juvenile waited outside, while the other entered the hotel with Ram, he added.

The officer further said that they pretended to rob the place while Prince acted as a victim and later filed a false police complaint.

One of the juveniles worked at the hotel and was promised a share in the money, he added.

All four have been apprehended and Rs 34,440 in cash, a stolen mobile phone, a knife and the stolen motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)