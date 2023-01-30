Kollam (Kerala), Jan 30 (PTI) A houseboat carrying foreigners caught fire at Alappuzha-Kollam National Waterway near here on Monday, police said.

Three German tourists and two crew of the boat were safely evacuated to the shore, the police said.

"The passengers were evacuated to safety. The boat was passing through the area," they said, adding that they were yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Television channels aired visuals of the houseboat which was completely gutted.

The police said the investigation was on.

