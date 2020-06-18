India News | HP Cong Chief Consoles Family of Sepoy Killed in Ladakh Clash

Hamirpur (HP), June 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday consoled the family of Sepoy Ankush Thakur, who was killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the fierce clash between the two armies in Galwan Valley on Monday evening. China has not yet released any casualty figures.

Rathore visited the sepoy's native Karohta village in Hamirpur district and consoled the bereaved family.

HP Congress chief said the entire nation stands behind Thakur's family and his sacrifice will not go in vain.

Talking to the reporters, Rathore welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated.

Rathore also appealed to the state government to take proper care of the sepoy's family.

Thakur's body is expected to be flown to Hamirpur via Chandigarh on Friday morning and the cremation will take place on the same day, an official said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has postponed its virtual rallies till Saturday to offer tributes to Thakur, said district BJP media in-charge Ankush Sharma.

