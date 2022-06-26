Shimla/Hamirpur (HP), Jun 26 (PTI) Congress in Himachal Pradesh will launch a satyagraha against the BJP-led central government on the issue of Agnipath military recruitment scheme from Monday, the party said on Sunday.

Addressing a district-level conference of the party at Gajoh village in Hamirpur, state Congress co-in charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli dubbed the Agnipath scheme as anti-youth.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde Moves Supreme Court Against Disqualification Notices Issued To Rebel MLAs.

The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has increased the inflation considerably, due to which this conference was being held in Hamirpur so that people should be made aware of it, he said, adding that ED and CBI are being misused by BJP.

State Congress working president Rajendra Rana, party's state vice president Indradutt Lakhanpal, district president Rajendra Jar, former National Women Congress president Anita Verma, Congress general secretary Jagjit Thakur and a large number of party workers were present at the conference.

Also Read | Assam's Kaziranga Park and Tiger Reserve Faces New Threat From Invasive Plant Species.

The Congress workers were given tips regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alok Sharma on Sunday accused the Centre of playing with the future of the youth in the name of ‘Agnipath' scheme.

Terming it as a betrayal with the youth, the spokesperson said the scheme is neither in the interest of the army nor in the interest of the country.

Talking to the media, Sharma accused the central government of implementing this scheme without any thought, like a "Tughlaqi decree".

The AICC spokesperson said that the Agnipath scheme would prove as unsuccessful like demonetisation and farm bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)