Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a press release said.

Interacting with the media, the Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi, through struggle and the power of Satyagraha, freed the nation from British rule. He dedicated his entire life to society and the nation and will always be remembered for his contributions.

He said, "Mahatma Gandhi ji had driven the British out of this country... He had dedicated his entire life to society and the country... As long as this country exists, we will honour Mahatma Gandhi."

Extending greetings on Dussehra, the Governor called upon people to work together to eradicate social evils and take a pledge to build a drug-free society.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of truth and non-violence to the entire world. Though born into an affluent family, he was deeply moved by the poverty and sufferings of the people, which led him to join the freedom struggle.

Following his ideals and principles today would be the true tribute to him, the Chief Minister added.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Giving the idea of Satyagrah and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, when thousands walked to the sea to break the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942 against British rule.

This year marks his 156th birth anniversary.

As per the release, the Governor and the Chief Minister also visited the CTO to pay homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to the nation's progress.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off two new vehicles for the Shimla Police.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MLA Harish Janartha, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Shimla Municipal Corporation Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the press release said. (ANI)

