Shimla, Jul 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced a lockdown for two days in Nahan and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a video statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated that the lockdown for two days would remain in force in Nahan in Sirmaur district and industrial town BBN in Solan district to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown in Nahan will be remain in force from July 24 midnight to 6 am on July 27, while in BBN from July 25 midnight to 6 am on July 28.

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases has been found recently at Gobindgarh locality in Nahan after a large number of people attended a wedding there and in BBN due to several migrant industrial labourers there.

The chief minister said a campaign for finding active case would be launched during the lockdown.

