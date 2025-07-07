Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought from officials concerned details pertaining to the recovery of Rs 79 lakh environment cost before the next hearing in an illegal mining case in Himachal Pradesh.

The tribunal has issued a notice to Member Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB); Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nalagarh; Station House Officer, Manpura, and Mining Officer, Solan, in this regard.

According to the order, a copy of which was procured by PTI on Monday, the three-member NGT bench comprising Justices Prakash Shrivastava, Sudhir Aggrawal and A Senthil Vel has directed the respondents to file a reply at least one week ahead of the next hearing on October 10, 2025.

The matter pertains to a case registered by the HPPCB with regard to illegal mining at Handakundi village in Suner panchayat of Doon assembly segment.

In compliance with an NGT order dated April 26 last year, the HPPCB had filed a report on July 3, 2025.

On perusal of this report, the NGT observed that though illegal mining was found in the area, a case was registered by the HPPCB and action taken in the matter, no action reflected with respect to the imposition or recovery of environmental compensation.

The bench directed the HPPCB member secretary to take into account the Joint Committee report, initiate imposition of environment compensation against the offenders, and submit an action taken report before the Registrar General of the green tribunal within three months.

The HPPCB report revealed that the mining officer has imposed environment compensation to the tune of Rs 79 lakh on 29 offenders, but it gives no details of the steps taken towards the recovery of this amount, the NGT bench observed, adding that this needs to be clarified.

The case originated from suo moto action taken by the NGT based on a news report published by a vernacular newspaper on September 8, 2023. Subsequently, a Joint Committee was formed to look into the allegations.

