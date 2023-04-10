Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh police have traced 214 missing persons, including 33 children, during a special campaign in the month of March, an official said here on Monday.

As many as 125 children and 951 women are still untraced in the state, a spokesperson of the department said.

Also Read | Marathi Actress Deepali Sayed Accuses Her Former Aide of Death Threats, Running a Slur Campaign and Accusing Her of Mafia Links.

According to police, distress in personal life and family environment, adjustment issues with in-laws, relationship issues, neglected childhood, economic issues in the labour class and love affairs were the leading reasons for people going missing.

Police constituted special teams to trace missing women and children, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Bihar Cabinet Approves Rules for Hiring School Teachers, 4% Dearness Allowance Hike.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu has appreciated the efforts made by police personnel and complimented the officials involved in the campaign for the work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)