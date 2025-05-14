Bilaspur (HP), May 14 (PTI) Villagers at Ghumarwin in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday protested against the proposed installation of a stone crusher in the area, claiming that it will pose a threat to three important irrigation schemes in the region, officials said.

The stone crusher is proposed to be installed at the Seer Khad located between Baloh and Malangan gram panchayats under the Jhandutta Assembly constituency.

Villagers claimed the installation of the crusher will increase illegal mining in the area, besides creating environmental imbalance affecting the water sources.

Also, the three major lift irrigation schemes in the area -- Dol Lasawa Yojana of JICA, Fagog Yojana of HP Shiva, and Parahu Balghar Yojana of the Jal Shakti department -- will come under danger if the crusher is installed, they claimed.

A delegation from the Baloh panchayat, including members of the Krishak Vikas Sangathan, has decided to meet the Bilaspur deputy commissioner on this issue.

According to the villagers, the spot selected for setting up the stone crusher is just 50 metres from the Piplu Ghat bridge, which connects several panchayats, including Barthin, Badgaon, Baloh and the Jhandutta headquarters.

If installed, the crusher will affect the stability of the bridge, the villagers claimed, as they demanded immediate rollback of the proposal.

