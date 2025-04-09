Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has issued a clarification regarding reports on the electricity bill of Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's Manali residence, stating that her power consumption is significantly higher than that of an average household and that the pending amount includes arrears.

According to HPSEBL, a domestic electricity connection under consumer number 100000838073 is registered in Kangana Ranaut's name for her residence in Simsa village, Manali. The current bill of Rs 90,384 reflects electricity usage over two months and includes Rs 32,287 in arrears, the Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is misleading to suggest that the Rs 90,384 bill is for a single month. It includes unpaid dues and late payment surcharges from previous billing cycles," said Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of HPSEBL.

HPSEBL's response came after Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP from Mandi, slammed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh during a speech on Tuesday and said she had received electricity bill of nearly one lakh rupees for her home in Manali "where she does not reside".

Providing details of the consumption pattern, Kumar said Ranaut's home has a connected load of 94.82 kilowatts "which is 1500 per cent higher than the power load of a standard household."

The Board said Ranaut delayed bill payments for the first quarter of 2024-25. In particular, December's consumption was 6,000 units, with Rs31,367 outstanding. February saw a consumption spike to 9,000 units, generating a bill of Rs 58,096, including late fees.

"The electricity bill for October, November, and December 2024 stood at Rs 82,061, which was paid only on January 16, 2025," said Kumar.

"She has consistently delayed her monthly bill payments. The dues for January and February were cleared only on March 28, 2025, with total consumption reaching 14,000 units."

Kumar said Ranaut's monthly electricity usage ranges between 5,000 to 9,000 units, significantly above normal household levels. He also confirmed that she has been availing of the state's electricity subsidy, receiving Rs 700 as relief on her February bill.

The HPSEBL urged consumers across Himachal Pradesh to clear their electricity dues on time.

"Timely payment helps ensure uninterrupted service and reduces the workload for both consumers and electricity board staff," Kumar added.

Naresh Chauhan, media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said that such remarks by Kangana Ranaut are aimed at attracting media attention and if there is really an issue, it should be addressed by consulting the officials of the electricity board.

"Such statements are made for attracting media... If this is an issue, it should be addressed by consulting the officials at the Electricity Board... One can simply verify the old consumption records, unit usage and applicable rates rather than making generalised accusations... Calling the government 'robbers' may be her regular thing but it's not in line with constructive political discourse... If there's an actual discrepancy in the meter reading or billing, there's a system in place to address it," he said.

Ranaut on Tuesday attacked the Congress government in Himachal, alleging that the state was in bad condition and there is a need to rid it of the grip of "bhediyas" (wolves).

The actor-politician made the remarks while addressing a gathering in her parliamentary constituency Mandi.

She hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress government on controversy over "samosa" probe in the state, which authorities later clarified, was against "misconduct" by officials and not concerning the snack meant to be served to the Chief Minister.

Kangana Ranaut, who is not unknown to controversy, sought to compare Congress government by referring to an attacking animal found in peninsular India.

"There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground, It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediya (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws," she said.

Targeting the Congress-led UPA government, she said there was a period before 2014 when "news was about corruption, terror attacks and scams".She said PM Modi has ushered all-round development of the country. (ANI)

